By Laila Kearney
| July 20
July 20 The parents of a two-year-old boy
drowned by an alligator at the Walt Disney World Resort in
Florida last month "are broken" but will not sue over the
incident, the couple said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lane Graves was playing at the edge of the Seven Seas Lagoon
at the Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on June
14 when he was snatched by an alligator and dragged into the
water. His parents rushed to save their child but failed to pry
him free from the predator's grip, as a second alligator
attacked during the rescue attempt.
Graves, whose family was vacationing from Nebraska, was
found by divers a day later at the bottom of the manmade lake.
"Melissa and I are broken. We will forever struggle to
comprehend why this happened to our sweet baby, Lane," parents
Matt and Melissa Graves said in the statement. "As each day
passes, the pain gets worse."
Despite their grief, the couple said they would focus on the
development of a charitable foundation named after their son and
would not file a lawsuit.
"In addition to the foundation, we will solely be focused on
the future health of our family and will not be pursuing a
lawsuit against Disney," the parents said.
Walt Disney Co has had more than 240 "nuisance"
alligators captured and killed over the last 10 years at its
theme park property in Orange County, Florida.
At the time of the attack on Graves, the resort had "No
Swimming" signs that did not mention alligators. Disney has
since installed signs by the lagoon warning guests of alligators
and snakes.
"Danger! Alligators and snakes in area," read the new signs,
which feature diagrams of the two animals. "Stay away from the
water. Do not feed the wildlife."
