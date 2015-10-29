WASHINGTON Oct 29 Passengers were forced to evacuate a Dynamic International Airways plane after it apparently caught fire on the runway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to media reports on Thursday citing federal aviation officials.

MSNBC, citing the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane had experienced a fuel leak before takeoff at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CNN showed one person being led away from the scene on a stretcher. The plane, a Boeing 767, was headed for Venezuela, CNN added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)