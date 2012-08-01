TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Aug 1 Florida's $122.7
billion pension fund for government workers grew 0.29 percent in
the fiscal year ended June 30, lagging double-digit percentage
gains posted in the previous two years, state finance officials
reported Wednesday.
The modest return brought its three-year average annual
return on the mammoth fund to 11.8 percent, according to
preliminary results from the State Board of Administration.
"The prior two years have delivered unusually strong
back-to-back performances of 14 percent and 22 percent and we
have been very fortunate, given the volatility of the financial
markets, to hold on to those gains this past year," said SBA
Executive Director Ash Williams.
Meanwhile, the state's $7.1 billion defined contribution
retirement plan earned 1.07 percent for the year, slightly below
the agency target of 1.17 percent. The plan was created in 2002
as an alternative to the traditional pension in an effort by the
state to curb long-range costs.
"While we expect continued volatility, we are long-term
investors and have positioned the portfolio to withstand
short-term volatility in order to deliver the returns required
to meet pension obligations," Williams said in a statement
accompanying the figures.
Over the past 20 years, the pension fund has seen an average
annual return of 8.1 percent, above the 7.75 percent annual
benchmark.
State investment managers, however, are likely to reduce the
benchmark later this year.
"It seems reasonable to review the return assumption in
light of ongoing deleveraging and modest global economic
growth," Williams said.
Florida's results reflect generally modest returns recently
reported by public pension funds.
In July, the $233 billion California Public Employees
Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund,
reported a 1 percent return for the year ended June 30, far
below CalPERS' 7.5 percent target.
The $150.6 billion California Teachers pension fund, or
CalSTRS, earned 1.8 percent. Various New York City pension funds
reported an annual return of 1.7 percent