ORLANDO, Fla., March 16 The Florida oceanfront
mansion where USA Today founder Al Neuharth lived for four
decades was destroyed overnight by a fire visible at least five
miles away, a local fire chief said on Wednesday.
The cause of the massive blaze was not immediately known. It
was being investigated as suspicious due to the value of the
home, said Cocoa Beach Fire Department Chief Ryan Duckworth.
The 10,000-square-foot, 11-bedroom, 12-bath house recently
sold for a price believed to be near $5 million and was
undergoing renovations. It was engulfed in flames when the call
about the fire came in, and firefighters worked to save
neighboring homes, Duckworth said.
Neuharth, who led the Gannett Co. newspaper chain
for more than 15 years, died in 2013 at age 89 after falling at
the home.
He reportedly named the estate Pumpkin Center after a bar
and grill in South Dakota where he once worked, and it was the
site of meetings where he and his team developed the concept for
USA Today, according to the Florida Today newspaper, which
Neuharth also founded.
The beach-front home, built in 1973 and considered iconic in
Cocoa Beach on Florida's east coast, included a tree house with
full plumbing and electricity.
"It was an absolute modern marvel of construction,"
Duckworth said.
