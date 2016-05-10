(Adds company code)
May 9 Eight passengers were injured on Monday
when their JetBlue Airways flight from San Juan, Puerto
Rico, to Orlando experienced turbulence, the airline and media
said.
Flight 1134 landed safely at 8:45 p.m. local time in Orlando
where it was met by emergency medical personnel, the airline
said in a brief statement.
A CBS affiliate in Orlando reported that eight passengers
were taken to Florida East Hospital after they suffered injuries
from turbulence.
The airline said the passengers were taken to the hospital
for evaluation after the 1,200-mile (1,900 km) flight.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Nick
Macfie)