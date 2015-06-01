By Barbara Liston
The 2015 Atlantic
hurricane season opens on Monday, and a combination of a
forecast for fewer-than-average storms and the highest level
ever of financial resources on hand in Florida to pay claims may
help homeowners and businesses there weather fears of a storm.
Florida, the riskiest place in the United States for
hurricane strikes, has had nine hurricane-free years, allowing
state insurers to build up record capital reserves. But that
lucky streak could end at any time depending on Mother Nature.
"The state can sleep much easier at night," said Robert
Hartwig, president of the Insurance Information Institute, a
trade association. "The insurance industry is rock solid
financially."
Hurricane Andrew, the world's second costliest natural
disaster in terms of insured losses, came ashore near Miami in
1992, a year that had been forecast as a mild season.
U.S. government forecasters predict another below-normal
2015 season, with six to 11 tropical storms, three to six
reaching hurricane status of 74-mile-per-hour (120 kph) winds,
due to cooler seas and a strong El Niño effect.
Florida officials report some of the strongest financial
reserves since the 2004 and 2005 seasons when a rare string of
five major hurricanes resulted in billions of dollars in losses.
The state-run Citizens Property Insurance Company, which
became the largest insurance carrier in Florida after 2005, has
reduced its number of policies to 592,000, about 1 million less
than its peak in 2012. It says it now has $7.4 billion in
reserves, the highest level since its creation in 2002.
Over the years the state's Hurricane Catastrophe Fund has
also built up its reserves to a record $17 billion, said Jack
Nicholson, the fund's chief operating officer.
"Florida remains the single largest market for property
catastrophe reinsurance in the world," Hartwig said.
Most homeowners are insured through relatively new
Florida-based insurance companies that opened after most major
national carriers left the state following Andrew and the
2004-2005 seasons.
Weiss Ratings, a consumer-oriented agency, has warned for
several years that many of the new carriers started out small
and undercapitalized, raising questions about their ability to
pay claims in a timely manner.
Weiss senior analyst Gavin Magor said preliminary results of
2014 insurance data indicate Florida insurance carriers continue
to strengthen incrementally with each hurricane-free year.
"Obviously, they're not where we would like them to be. I'm
fairly certain that there will be some struggles for some
insurers if we had a major hurricane," Magor said.
