By Ashley Powers
| MIAMI, March 15
MIAMI, March 15 The riverbank that hugs this
city's downtown has in recent years sprouted flashy rows of
towering high-rises and trendy restaurants. More boat slips are
envisioned so water taxis can handle larger crowds.
But as business owners chart their course to prosperity,
they have bumped up against a formidable adversary: Florida's
much-loved "sea cow," the manatee.
When a county commissioner recently suggested relaxing
guidelines intended to protect the blubbery creatures on the
Miami River and other waterways, it set off the latest iteration
of a perennial battle. Floridians are generally supportive of
development, but they also adore their manatees, a gray, bulbous
endangered aquatic species that weighs 800 to 1,200 pounds (363
to 544 kilograms).
"It's easy to draw battle lines, and it's really
unfortunate," said Mark Bailey, executive director of the Miami
River Marine Group, which includes marinas and shipyards that
would like a chance to expand.
Native to Florida's rivers, bays and coastal waters,
manatees have for decades been listed as an endangered species.
They have no real defenses and cannot survive long in water
colder than 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius).
Designated as the state marine mammal, the creature is a
tourist draw in parts of the state where dozens of them cluster
near warm springs and power plants. A National Park Service
website described the manatee's appeal as that of "a plump
grandmother with flippers like oven mitts, outstretched as if
inviting a hug." Anyone who harms the so-called gentle giants
risks arrest.
Last week two men pleaded guilty to manatee abuse after a
Facebook video showed them luring manatees dockside and jumping
on them in violation of the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act.
The state law makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to
"annoy, molest, harass or disturb" the manatee, an offense
punishable by up to a year in prison and a $50,000 fine.
In 2012, a woman was arrested for "riding" a manatee near St
Petersburg on Florida's west coast, according to an official
report of the incident.
Many Florida counties have manatee protection plans, which
need state and federal approval. Miami-Dade County's plan was
adopted in the 1990s and is considered one of the state's best
at protecting the creatures, said Katie Tripp, director of
science and conservation for the Save the Manatee Club,
co-founded by singer Jimmy Buffett and former Florida Governor
and U.S. Senator, Bob Graham.
The state's manatee population has jumped from about 1,200
to nearly 5,000 in recent decades, and federal officials have
mulled downgrading the creature's status from endangered to
threatened. But last year, a red tide of toxic algea killed a
record number of manatees, reminding everyone of their
vulnerability.
Officials in Miami-Dade County count close to 200 sea cows.
But manatees like to roam, and environmentalists say are more
likely to swim through an area to feast on seagrass. Last year,
11 manatees died in Miami-Dade, two after being struck by
watercraft, state figures show.
One of their preferred waterways is the Miami River, meaning
that property owners there face restrictions on adding boat
slips. Some business owners find those curbs outdated, they have
told commissioners, because so many restaurants and condos are
now crowded along the narrow waterway.
For several years, county officials have considered tweaking
the manatee guidelines. Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County
Commissioner Bruno Barreiro started the process to officially
change some of them. "It's a very rigid plan," he said at a
meeting this week.
His proposal would have kept the slow-speed zones that help
prevent collisions between manatees and watercraft. But
environmentalists expressed outrage at the extra boat traffic it
could have added.
"They tipped the scales so far against the manatees," Tripp
said.
County staffers were also skeptical that the plan would pass
state muster, said Lee Hefty, the county's assistant director
for environmental resources management, particularly since it
loosened restrictions in spots where manatees and boats often
cross paths.
Amid the outcry, Barreiro withdrew his proposal in hopes of
reworking it to gain more support.
"Is it going to risk the life of even one extra manatee per
year?" Commissioner Lynda Bell asked at a meeting on Thursday.
If so, she said, the proposal wasn't worth it.
(Editing by David Adams and Gunna Dickson)