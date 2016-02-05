(Corrects paragraph 5 to show Medina will not be eligible for
parole, not that he will be eligible for parole after 25 years)
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI Feb 5 A Florida man convicted of
second-degree murder after killing his wife and posting a photo
of her blood-spattered body on Facebook was sentenced to life in
prison on Friday.
Derek Medina, 33, wrote on Facebook shortly before turning
himself in over the August 2013 shooting: "I'm going to prison
or death sentence for killing my wife."
"You foretold your future," said Florida circuit court Judge
Yvonne Colodny before handing down the sentence.
A jury late last year rejected his contention that he was
acting in self-defense when he killed his wife, 27-year-old
Jennifer Alfonso, in the kitchen of their Miami-area residence.
Medina was also sentenced to concurrently serve 15 years in
prison for shooting or throwing a deadly missile and five years
for child neglect without bodily harm after he left his wife's
daughter alone in the home after the shooting. Medina will not
be eligible for parole, a court spokeswoman said.
Medina spoke briefly at the hearing, making a convoluted
statement in which he asked President Barack Obama to tackle
corruption in the legal system.
"I did not get a fair trial, and I will taking action, I
will be suing," he said.
A handful of Alfonso's relatives attended the hearing and
requested the judge impose the maximum sentence of life.
"Jennifer is not going to come back to me in 25 years, she's
not going to come back to me in 40 years, she's not going to
come back to me at all," said her mother Carolyn Knox.
On the day of the shooting death, the couple fought. Medina
then retrieved a .380-caliber pistol from his bedroom and shot
his wife repeatedly in a premeditated act of murder, prosecutors
said during a trial that lasted over two weeks.
Defense attorneys described Alfonso as an abusive spouse who
often instigated fights. The pair had married in 2010, divorced
in early 2012, then remarried a few months later.
A report from the Miami-Dade County medical examiner said
Medina shot Alfonso at a downward angle at point-blank range.
Medina posted an image of her bloodied body on Facebook
shortly after the shooting.
"My wife was punching me, and I am not going to stand any
more with the abuse so I did what I did," he added in the social
media post.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and G Crosse)