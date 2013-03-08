By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, March 8
MIAMI, March 8 New York media mogul Robert F.X.
Sillerman is the new entertainment king of Miami Beach after
taking over almost all of the famous South Florida island-city's
glitzy, over-the-top nightclubs in a push to consolidate the
fast-growing electronic dance music (EDM) industry.
Two Miami companies, The Opium Group and Miami Marketing
Group, which own eight nightclubs, including LIV inside the
historic, art deco Fontainebleau Hotel, were recently purchased
by Sillerman, according to a spokesman.
The deals, in which terms were not disclosed, are the latest
move by Sillerman to corner the EDM market, after saying in June
last year that he was willing to spend more than $1 billion
buying up EDM promoters and event organizers.
EDM is rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S. and abroad,
popularized by nightclub DJs featuring acts by Lady Gaga, Katy
Perry and Pitbull.
Sillerman's stake in the Miami club scene gives him a
presence in a major EDM market and home of the Ultra Music
Festival, one of the biggest in the world, with eight stages and
more than 230,000 attendees last year.
This year's Ultra event in Miami promises to be even bigger,
and has expanded to two consecutive 3-day weekends later this
month. Sillerman has no ties to the event.
Sillerman's quest echoes his business strategy from the late
1990s when his company, SFX Entertainment, consolidated a large
number of concert promoters, producers and venues and was bought
by Clear Channel in 2000 for $4.4 billion.
In January, Sillerman's revived SFX Entertainment purchased
the North American division of Holland-based ID&T Entertainment,
the world's largest dance music concert promoter. ID&T runs a
three-day festival in Belgium called Tomorrowland and Sensation
White, an EDM concert series held across Europe that made its
U.S. debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last October.
Tomorrowland producers plan to hold their first festival
outside of Belgium, called Tomorrow World, somewhere in North
America in late September.
SFX has also acquired several other EDM assets in recent
weeks, including New Orleans-based EDM promoter Donnie Disco
Presents and Life in Color, which puts on day-glow-paint-soaked
EDM concerts across the U.S. Last week, SFX took over the
Denver-based music site Beatport, a major download store for EDM
with a catalog of more than one million tracks, the New York
Times reported.
"He's the entrepreneurial type, looking for different
avenues to bring in his management aggregation strategy," said
Mark Fratrik, vice president and chief economist for media
consultancy BIA/Kelsey. "I imagine he could do the same thing
... it seems like this is another combining of the events
with the music."
SFX, LIVE NATION EXPAND EDM REACH
Sillerman first began buying radio stations in the late
1970s and sold a block of 10 stations to Westinghouse
Broadcasting for $400 million in 1989. He later launched SFX
Broadcasting which went public in 1993 and grew even larger when
the Telecommunications Act of 1996 lifted the cap on the number
of stations a company could own in a single market. In 1997, the
company was sold for $2.1 billion to Capstar Broadcasting Corp,
a company formed by the Hicks brothers.
Sillerman then started a new public company called Marquee
Group Inc, which bought up agencies that represented
professional sports and music stars, and SFX Entertainment
through which he acquired concert venues and promoters.
SFX Entertainment was sold to Clear Channel in 2000 for $4.4
billion and was widely recognized as the precursor to the now
massive concert promoter and producer Live Nation.
Sillerman went on to form CKX Inc, which bought 85 percent
of Elvis Presley Enterprises, including the rock-and-roll
legend's Graceland mansion, and 100 percent of Simon Fuller's 19
Entertainment, producer of American Idol.
"He's been extremely successful in consolidating fragmented
industries which have untapped growth potential that generally
have excellent marketing opportunities attached to them," said
Mike Principe, a former SFX attorney who is now CEO of The
Legacy Agency. "He goes in, acquires en masse, and enjoys a
leading position."
Sillerman isn't the only one trying to bring the booming
slice of the music industry under one flag. In May 2012, Live
Nation purchased Cream Holdings Limited, which produces EDM
events in the U.K. and Australia.
Cream Founder and CEO James Barton became head of Live
Nation Electronic Music tasked with expanding the company's
reach in EDM around the world. Both SFX and Live Nation have
been reportedly courting Los Angeles-based Insomniac.
The company's signature event, Electric Daisy Carnival, drew
more than 230,000 revelers to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in
the summer of 2012 and has spawned satellite festivals in cities
around the U.S.
(Editing by David Adams, Bernard Orr)