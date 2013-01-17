Jan 17 Florida's top court on Thursday sided with the state's governor and lawmakers and ruled as constitutional a 2011 law overhauling the state pension system that requires a 3 percent payroll contribution by state workers.

In a 4 to 3 vote reversing a lower court decision, the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee said in a 48-page ruling that the 2011 law did not violate the state constitution as argued by labor unions battling the pension reforms.