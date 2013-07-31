By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, July 30
MIAMI, July 30 A jury acquitted two South
Florida doctors of causing the deaths of patients who overdosed
on pain medication, but convicted them of money laundering for
their role in a conspiracy involving a chain of pain clinics.
The two doctors, Cynthia Cadet, 43, a retired U.S. Air Force
major, and Joseph Castronuovo, 74, faced life in prison and
fines up to $2 million each for their role at the clinics. Seven
of Cadet's patients and two of Castronuovo's patients died of
drug overdoses.
The doctors could still face up to 10 years in jail for the
money laundering charges as well as forfeiture of the money made
while working at the clinics, $1.2 million in Cadet's case and
$164,000 in Castronuovo's case.
The jury took 20 hours to reach their verdict on Tuesday. It
capped a four-year operation targeting a string of South
Florida pain clinics nicknamed "Oxy Alley" that resulted in
racketeering charges against 32 people in 2010.
Defense lawyers argued both doctors were unaware of the
conspiracy and were practicing medicine in line with state
prescribed standards, which allows licensed physicians to
distribute opioid pain pills without fear of punishment.
"There was not a single piece of evidence at this trial that
showed she knew of any conspiracy," said Michael D. Weinstein,
Cadet's attorney.
"It's an inconsistent verdict when you're saying to the
judge, we're finding her not guilty, yet on the proceeds of the
conspiracy, she's guilty of that."
Weinstein said the government case was flawed because
Florida didn't have any laws in place or any prescription pill
monitoring program at the time of the alleged conspiracy.
Prosecutors accused Cadet and Castronuovo of being "drug
dealers in white coats" who abandoned their medical ethics.
Addicts and distributors traveled in some cases more than 1,000
miles to the South Florida clinics where the two doctors worked.
They paid for visits in cash to be prescribed hundreds of pills
at a time.
The two operations where the doctors worked disbursed more
than 20 million oxycodone tablets between 2008 and 2010, earning
about $40 million, according to prosecutors.
The clinic owner, Christopher George, is serving more than
17 years in prison and his brother and co-owner Jeffrey George
is serving more than 15. Both testified on the government's
behalf.
Florida once had 90 of the top 100 oxycodone-purchasing
physicians in the nation and 53 of the top 100
oxycodone-purchasing pharmacies.
The state claims to have made enormous strides in recent
years against a nationwide epidemic of prescription drug abuse.
(Editing by David Adams and Stacey Joyce)