By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Dec 23 The death of a black woman
who was forcibly removed by a police officer from a Florida
hospital where she had sought treatment is under investigation
by state and local authorities, the chief of police in
Blountstown, Florida, said on Wednesday.
Barbara Dawson, 57, died naturally from a blood clot in her
lungs, which was due to morbid obesity, a preliminary autopsy
showed, said Police Chief Mark Mallory in a statement.
Relatives and local leaders of the National Association for
the Advancement of Colored People are questioning her treatment
by law enforcement and the hospital, local media reported.
Her death comes at a time of increased scrutiny of the use
of force by law enforcement, particularly against minorities,
following a string of national protests over the deaths of
mostly unarmed black men during interactions with police.
Dawson was refusing to leave Calhoun Liberty Hospital early
on Monday after she had sought treatment at its emergency
department and then been discharged by her physician, according
to police in Blountstown, located about 50 miles (80 km) west of
Tallahassee in the state's Panhandle.
Relatives told the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper that she
felt she needed more medical care.
The hospital called police, and an officer asked her
multiple times to leave. After she refused, the officer took her
into custody on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct,
police said.
She was handcuffed and escorted out of the hospital, but
collapsed as the officer opened the door to a patrol car,
according to police.
Dawson was readmitted to the hospital and appeared to be
alive when she left police custody, but she later died in the
hospital's emergency department, the police statement said.
Blountstown police said they would continue an internal
investigation and have also requested an independent probe by
the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
"We all grieve when we lose a community member," Mallory
said in a statement, noting that Blountstown is "a small,
close-knit community."
Reuters could not immediately reach officials at Calhoun
Liberty Hospital or Dawson's family attorneys for comment.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)