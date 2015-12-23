(Adds comment from NAACP)
By Letitia Stein
TAMPA, Fla. Dec 23 The death of a black woman
who was forcibly removed by a police officer from a Florida
hospital where she had sought treatment is under investigation
by state and local authorities, the chief of police in
Blountstown, Florida, said on Wednesday.
Barbara Dawson, 57, had refused to leave Calhoun Liberty
Hospital early on Monday after she was discharged by her
physician from its emergency department, police said.
Blountstown is about 50 miles (80 km) west of Tallahassee.
A preliminary autopsy report showed Dawson died from a blood
clot in her lungs that was due to morbid obesity, Police Chief
Mark Mallory said in a statement.
The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported that relatives
said Dawson felt she needed more medical care. Reuters could not
immediately reach officials at Calhoun Liberty Hospital or
Dawson's family attorneys for comment.
The hospital called police and when Dawson refused to leave
she was taken into custody on charges of trespassing and
disorderly conduct, police said.
She was handcuffed and escorted from the hospital but
collapsed at the door of a patrol car, police said.
According to a statement by police, Dawson was readmitted
and appeared to be alive when she left police custody, but she
later died in the hospital's emergency department.
Relatives and state leaders of the National Association for
the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) questioned the way she
was treated by the hospital and police.
"Did this reach the level of negligence that makes it become
a criminal case?" said Dale R. Landry, regional vice president
for the NAACP Florida State Conference, adding that a second
opinion on the autopsy findings may be requested.
Dawson's death comes at a time of increased scrutiny of
police conduct and the use of force by law enforcement,
particularly against minorities.
Blountstown police said they would continue an internal
investigation and that they have requested an independent probe
by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
"We all grieve when we lose a community member," Chief
Mallory said in a statement, noting that Blountstown is "a
small, close-knit community."
