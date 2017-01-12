Jan 12 Two women were arrested in Florida on
Wednesday for aiding a man wanted for the fatal shooting his
former girlfriend and a policewoman in separate incidents over
the last month, police said.
Jameis Slaughter, 25, ex-girlfriend of Markeith Loyd, 41,
was taken into custody and jailed in the Orange County Sheriff's
Office on a felony accessory after the fact to first-degree
murder charge, an arrest affidavit showed.
Loyd is wanted for killing his former girlfriend on Dec. 13
and then fatally shooting Master Sergeant Debra Clayton on
Monday at an Orlando Walmart, where he was spotted.
As of Wednesday night, authorities continued an extensive
manhunt for Loyd, offering a $100,000 reward for information
leading to his capture.
His niece, Lakensha Smith Loyd, was also arrested on
Wednesday and faces the same charge as Slaughter, the sheriff
said on Twitter. Loyd is accused of going to a restaurant where
her uncle once worked to collect money for him, the arrest
affidavit said.
A manager at the restaurant, Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested
on Tuesday for aiding Loyd, the sheriff Tweeted.
Slaughter is accused of collecting money for and being in
contact with Loyd over the last month, according to the arrest
affidavit.
"Approximately 1 1/2 hours after Sergeant Clayton was
murdered, Jameis Slaughter's vehicle drove to the Walmart and
circled the area where Markeith Loyd escaped," the affidavit
said.
During the police chase of Loyd, an Orange County sheriff's
deputy was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a
van, police said.
