Wider Image - London's Chelsea Flower Show in full bloom
LONDON Britain's most prestigious flower show is taking place this week with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of floral delights from Alium to Zantedeschia.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.
The competition, at the Sarasota Open in Florida, briefly stalled after a woman could be heard shouting, "Oh, yes!" according to a video posted on YouTube.
One of the two bemused American players, Mitchell Krueger, whacked a tennis ball far out of bounds toward the source of the racket, which the TV commentator said came from a nearby apartment.
Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve.
"It can't be that good!" Tiafoe yelled toward the noise.
A woman spectator at that point jokingly urged a young boy to place his hands over his ears, the video showed.
“Well, at least somebody is having a good night," the TV announcer said.
Tiafoe did, too, winning the game, set and match.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON Britain's most prestigious flower show is taking place this week with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of floral delights from Alium to Zantedeschia.
ROME Laura Biagiotti, who helped transform her mother's business from a small tailoring shop in Rome to an internationally recognised ready-to-wear fashion brand, died on Friday aged 73, her family and company said.