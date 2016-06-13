WASHINGTON, June 13 There is no indication that
the suspect in the Orlando nightclub shooting had any
explosives, FBI Director James Comey told reporters on Monday.
Comey added that authorities know what kind of cell phone
suspect New York-born Omar Mateen used, but he declined to
identify what type it was or whether the Federal Bureau of
Investigation has gained access to it.
Additionally, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates said
authorities will reexamine whether to change the policy
regarding people previously under FBI investigation buying
firearms. Currently, the FBI is not notified when someone
formerly on terror watch list tries to buy a gun, Comey said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)