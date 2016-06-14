People gather during a vigil outside The Stonewall Inn remembering the victims of the Orlando massacre in New York, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives erupted in shouting on Monday as lawmakers held a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Orlando mass shooting as Democrats protested the Republican-led chamber's refusal to consider tighter gun regulations.

After Speaker Paul Ryan, the House's Republican leader, called for the moment of silence, Representative James Clyburn asked for recognition to ask about guns. Clyburn, the number three House Democrat, is from South Carolina, where a gunman killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church a year ago on Friday.

Ryan ruled Clyburn out of order, and the chamber erupted with shouts of "No Leadership," and chants of "Where's the bill? Where's the bill? Where's the bill?" from Democrats.

Several Democrats had said they would not participate in a moment of silence to mark the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, in which a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

They said they were frustrated that Congress does not respond to mass shootings with more than symbolic gestures.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)