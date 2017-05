A man lights up a candle during a candlelight vigil in solidarity for the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, at the U.S. Embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

WASHINGTON Leading U.S. Senate Democrats are discussing how to revive a push for legisation imposing additional gun controls in the wake of last weekend's mass shooting in Florida, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide on Monday.

The aide did not provide details and senators, who have been on a weekend recess, will be back on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)