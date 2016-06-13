(Refiles to make clear Ashraf Ghani was not Afghan president at
time of interview, paragraph 14)
By Jonathan Landay and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Afghan-born father of
Omar Mateen, the man police identified as the gunman who killed
50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Florida on Sunday, hosted
a political show on an U.S.-based Afghan satellite channel that
took a hard anti-Pakistan line.
In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Seddique Mateen,
also known as Mir Siddique, said his son's rampage had "nothing
to do with religion."
He described an incident in downtown Miami in which his son
saw two men kissing in front of his wife and child and he became
very angry.
"We are saying we are apologizing for the whole incident,"
NBC News quoted him as saying. "We weren't aware of any action
he is taking. We are in shock like the whole country."
Seddique Mateen lives in Florida, according to public
records, but it was not immediately known when came to the
United States. He did not immediately return messages left on
his phone, which appeared to be turned off, or respond to an
email.
Omar Khatab, the owner of the California-based satellite
channel Payam-e-Afghan, said in an interview that Seddique
Mateen occasionally bought time on his channel to broadcast a
show called "Durand Jirga," which focused in part on the
disputed Durand Line, the frontier between Afghanistan and
Pakistan demarcated by the Indian subcontinent's former British
rulers.
"Three or four times a year, he would show up in Southern
California," Khatab said in a phone interview on Sunday. "He'd
talk for about two to three hours. He'd buy his own time and
come here and broadcast and leave within a day."
Khatab said Seddique Mateen's political views were largely
anti-Pakistan.
One of Seddique Mateen's videos refers to the "killer ISI" -
the acronym for Pakistan's main military-run intelligence
service - and says the agency is the "creator and father of the
world's terrorism."
U.S. officials have accused Pakistani intelligence of
backing violence against U.S. targets in Afghanistan, although
Pakistan denies the allegations.
A U.S. congressman said Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old Florida
resident and U.S. citizen, may have pledged allegiance to the
Islamic State militant group.
U.S. officials cautioned that they had no immediate evidence
of any direct connection with Islamic State or other foreign
extremist group, nor had they uncovered any contacts between the
gunman and any such group.
Fifty-three people were wounded in the rampage. It was the
deadliest single U.S. mass shooting incident, eclipsing the 2007
massacre of 32 people at Virginia Tech university.
Seddique Mateen interviewed Ashraf Ghani, who later ran for
election as Afghan president, in January 2014, according to a
video posted on his YouTube channel. The interview touched on
economic development and youth unemployment in Afghanistan.
Khatab said Mateen conducted the interview in Kabul and brought
it to California for broadcast.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco;
Editing by Bill Trott)