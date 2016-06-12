WASHINGTON, June 12 The man identified as the shooter who killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Florida on Sunday had worked for G4S, the world's largest security firm, since 2007 and carried a gun as part of his duties, the company said on Sunday.

Police killed the shooter, identified as Omar Mateen, 29, a Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of immigrants from Afghanistan.

"He was an armed security officer," said a spokesman, David Satterfield. G4S said in a statement that Mateen had been employed by the company since Sept. 10, 2007. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Cooney)