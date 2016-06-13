By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, June 13
lamented the ease with which extremists can get firearms in the
United States as "crazy" and Hillary Clinton said "terrorists"
were using assault weapons to kill Americans, as Democrats on
Monday renewed an uphill push for gun control after the Orlando
massacre.
The worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, in which 49
people at a gay nightclub were killed and 53 wounded, reignited
a debate in Washington over what types of guns should not be
easily available and what types of buyers ought to be
prohibited.
The No. 3 Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, and
other Democrats said they would try as early as this week to get
votes on a measure preventing people on "terror watch lists" and
other "suspected terrorists" from buying firearms or explosives.
Senate Democrats are trying to resurrect a proposal that
failed to win backing in December, after a mass shooting in San
Bernardino, California, by Islamic State-inspired militants.
There was no indication from Republicans who control
Congress, or from Democrats, that they would reach a compromise
this time.
"The bottom line is we have to keep trying," Schumer said.
FBI Director James Comey said the suspect in the Florida
attack, New York-born Omar Mateen, had been on a terrorism watch
list while he was under FBI investigation for about a year
ending in May 2014, but he was taken off when investigators
found no incriminating information.
The weapons Mateen brought into the packed Orlando club were
purchased earlier this month.
Speaking to reporters one day after the mass shooting, Obama
said the United States was "going to have to make sure that we
think about the risks we are willing to take by being so lax in
how we make very powerful firearms available to people in this
country."
"The fact that we make it this challenging for law
enforcement ... is crazy," the Democratic president said.
Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee,
weighed in during a campaign rally in Cleveland.
"If the FBI is watching you for suspected terrorist links,
you shouldn't be able to just go buy a gun with no questions
asked," she said to applause.
In a MSNBC interview earlier, she said: "Now that we're
seeing terrorists use these assault weapons, that has to be part
of the debate."
STIFF RESISTANCE IN CONGRESS
Efforts in Congress to curb weapons proliferation have
gained some steam following past mass shootings, only to die
amid opposition from the National Rifle Association gun lobby.
An NRA spokesman did not immediately comment on Monday on the
renewed calls for gun curbs.
The December 2013 killings of 20 children and six adults at
a Connecticut elementary school prompted a push for expanded
background checks on gun sellers and banning rapid-firing
"assault" weapons.
The initiative collapsed in April 2014, when the legislation
failed to get enough votes in the U.S. Senate to clear a
procedural hurdle.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump used Sunday's
shooting as an example of why Americans needed guns, and charged
that Clinton, his likely opponent in the Nov. 8 election, wanted
to leave "only the bad guys and terrorists with guns."
Trump declared in a speech in Manchester, New Hampshire,
that he would be meeting with the NRA, which has endorsed him,
"to discuss how to ensure Americans have the means to protect
themselves in this age of terror."
Mateen had been investigated by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation for saying he supported two Islamist groups, a
statement he later said he made only to disturb his co-workers.
He was questioned again in July 2014 for his connection to
an American suicide bomber for al-Nusra, an al Qaeda offshoot,
but the inquiry was dropped after the FBI found only a "casual"
relationship between the two men.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said
additional gun curbs would restrict Americans' freedoms without
necessarily preventing attacks.
"He didn't commit this terrorist act for a couple years,"
after being taken off the watch list, Johnson said on CNN. "The
enormous challenge we have, the vexing problem is, what do you
do with the not-guilty-yet?"
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Additional
reporting by Julia Edwards and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter
Cooney)