SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 Shares of firearm makers rose on Thursday ahead of Smith & Wesson Holding's quarterly report, following volatility this week after a shooting attack that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

In a familiar stock market reaction, Smith & Wesson and rival Sturm Ruger & Co spiked as much as 11 percent on Monday after the massacre on Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Shares have since given back most of those gains.

Ahead of Smith & Wesson's quarterly report after the market close, its shares gained as much as 2 percent while Sturm Ruger rose 1 percent.

Shares of Smith & Wesson have surged 37 percent in the past year, partly because of mass shootings including one last December in San Bernardino, California that increased calls for gun control.

Such high profile attacks amplify fears of crime and lead some people to buy new guns, a sentiment that is often mixed with concern that potential gun control measures could make it harder to buy guns in the future in the United States.

The U.S. Senate inched closer to scheduling votes on limited gun control measures on Thursday, with Democrats challenging Republicans on Thursday to defy the national gun lobby and vote for new restrictions.

Gunmaker Sturm Ruger said in February it expects a lift in demand for its firearms if a Democrat wins the presidential election on Nov. 8 and becomes positioned to appoint future Supreme Court Justices.

But even as legislators and presidential hopefuls discuss potential gun control measures, shares of gunmakers have given back most of Monday's strong gains, with investors seeing a year-long surge in firearm sales losing steam.

FBI background checks, which give an indication of the state of U.S. gun sales, rose 1.1 percent in May over the year-ago period, according to adjusted data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, sparking a selloff the day the report came out because it was a smaller increase than some analysts expected.

That data suggested it is becoming difficult for gun sellers to top last year's strong sales growth. BB&T analyst Brian Ruttenbur trimmed his forecasts for Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger.

Smith & Wesson is expected to post an 18 percent year-over-year increase in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in April, according to Thomson Reuters data. In fiscal 2017 it is expected to grow its revenue just 2 percent, compared to 30 percent for fiscal 2016.

Still, the number of institutional investors, like hedge funds and pension funds, owning Smith & Wesson has increased by about 18 percent in the past quarter, according to Morningstar.

