Jan 17 An Iraq war veteran accused of killing
five people at a Florida airport told investigators he was
inspired by Islamic State and previously chatted online with
Islamist extremists, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday, U.S.
media reported.
Esteban Santiago, 26, was ordered held in jail until a Jan.
30 arraignment, court records show. At that time he would enter
a formal plea to charges that he opened fire in the baggage
claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6.
"He has admitted to all of the facts with respect to the
terrible and tragic events of Jan. 6," Assistant U.S. Attorney
Rick Del Toro said at the federal court hearing in Fort
Lauderdale, NBC 6 South Florida television reported. "These were
vulnerable victims who he shot down methodically."
Reuters was not immediately able to reach U.S. prosecutors
or the Federal Bureau of Investigation to confirm the media
reports.
Santiago, a private first class in the National Guard who
served in Iraq from 2010 to 2011, traveled from Alaska to
Florida with a handgun and ammunition in his checked luggage,
officials said.
Upon retrieving his gun case from the luggage carousel, he
went to a bathroom to load the weapon and then opened fire on
others waiting for their bags, investigators said.
FBI special agent Michael Ferlazzo testified Santiago told
interrogators he carried out the attack on behalf of Islamic
State and that he had been in contact with others on jihadist
chat rooms who were planning attacks.
"It was a group of like-minded individuals who were all
planning attacks," Ferlazzo said, according to NBC 6.
The FBI has said Santiago previously displayed erratic
behavior, entering the FBI office in Anchorage in November and
saying his mind was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence
agency.
The FBI turned him over to local police, who took him to a
medical facility for a mental evaluation, officials said.
Police took a handgun from him but returned it last month
after a medical evaluation found he was not mentally ill,
authorities said.
Santiago used the same weapon in the airport attack, agents
testified, the Sun Sentinel reported.
His defense team did not challenge the prosecution's
argument that Santiago posed a flight risk and said he was
prepared to be detained through his trial, CNN said.
