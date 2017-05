U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the closing ceremony of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues in Beijing, China June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday warned Americans against pointing a finger at one religion or another after a gunman who pledged alliegance to the Islamic State militant group massacred 49 people at a gay night club in Orlando.

"The worst thing we can do is engage in trying to point fingers at one group or one form of sectarianism or another or one religion or another. Those are not the values of our country," Kerry told reporters as he posed for pictures before a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

