ORLANDO, Fla./CHICAGO, June 13 It was a carefree
"vacilón" - a pumped up party - at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on
Saturday night, full of Latinos dancing to salsa, bachata and
thumping reggaeton at the gay club's Latin music night.
By early Sunday morning, the party was shattered by the
biggest mass murder in modern U.S. history. Most of the 49
people shot dead by a single gunman were Latino, more than half
of them of Puerto Rican origin and at least three of them
Mexican citizens, according to officials.
For Puerto Rico, it was the latest and most tragic in a
litany of hardships to afflict the U.S. territory, ranging from
a crippling $70 billion debt to an exodus of its youth to the
United States in search of jobs.
For Hispanics throughout the country, it was a shock to see
so many Latino names on the list of the dead, and many were
concerned that the tragedy affected a vulnerable subset of
Latinos in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer
(LGBTQ) community.
"We are in crisis," said Zoe Colon, director of Florida and
Southeast Operations for the Hispanic Federation, a national
community service group.
"What happened yesterday was not only an attack on our
brothers and sisters of the LGBTQ community, but also an attack
on our Hispanic community," she said at a news conference with
more than 20 organizations that work with Latinos in and around
Orlando.
Colon said victims and their families needed services such
as hotlines and counseling in Spanish. Some victims would need
assistance applying for visas specific to victims of crime. And
she expected many families will need help raising funds to bury
loved ones back at home, particularly in Puerto Rico.
Close to 30 percent of Orlando's population is Hispanic, and
some 300,000 people of Puerto Rican heritage live in the
metropolitan area. The Puerto Rican government set up a regional
office in Orlando two years ago to support the community there.
Officials from Puerto Rico and Mexico said they were working
to get support in place for families. Puerto Rican Governor
Alejandro Garcia called the shooting hateful and said family
members of workers in his administration had been killed.
"We are helping to orient families with any paperwork they
have to go through to bring home the bodies of the victims to
the island," Rolando Padua, deputy secretary of state for the
Puerto Rican government, told Reuters by telephone.
Jose Calderon, president of the national Hispanic
Federation, noted that many gays migrate to the United States
from Latin America to escape discrimination in their home
countries where homophobia may be more prevalent.
"It happens all the time. People flee Puerto Rico and come
to the U.S. because of our greater freedoms. That compounds the
tragedy," Calderon said.
JetBlue airline said it is providing free seats on flights
to and from Orlando, from any destination they fly to, for
immediate family and domestic partners of victims who were
killed or injured.
Meanwhile, things took a turn for the worse in Puerto Rico
on Monday as the U.S. Supreme Court refused to revive a local
debt-restructuring law, leaving the island at risk of a messy
default unless Congress passes legislation soon to help it
survive the crisis..
In Orlando's Latin music community, people said they were at
least relieved that one of the Pulse DJs, Ray Rivera or DJ
Infinite, got out alive after helping to shield two people in
his booth.
Ramon Enrique Gomez, an Orlando DJ known as Candy Boy said:
"This really hits us Latinos because our music is about
celebrating life."
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel in Mexico City and
Dan Burns in New York; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Mary
Milliken)