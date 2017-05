Images of victims and messages are seen at a makeshift memorial to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. Senate intelligence panel said on Wednesday authorities have not yet established any links between the Orlando gunman and international militant groups.

"There are no links to international groups that we know of today," Republican Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters after a briefing by Obama administration officials.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)