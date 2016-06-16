People hold balloons on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, U.S., June 14, 2016, as they line up to form a ''human rainbow'' during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MEXICO CITY The United States should tighten its gun control laws to prevent a repeat of mass killings like the Orlando rampage, the brother of one of four Mexicans slain in the Pulse Nightclub attack said on Wednesday.

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 31, who crossed illegally into the United States last year and worked as a gardener in Florida, was among 49 people killed in the shooting spree early on Sunday.

"You've seen it in universities, all over the place, anyone can turn up with guns and shoot senselessly," Paniagua's brother German told Reuters by telephone from the family's native state of Veracruz in eastern Mexico.

Veracruz is among Mexico's deadliest states as drug gang violence rages in many parts of the country.

"The government of the United States should implement laws so that these sorts of things don't happen," he added. "They should pay more attention to this, make it harder for people to buy guns, and keep checks on those who have them."

"We didn't think that in a country like the United States, where you imagine that there is more security, that this could happen," he said.

His family is applying for visas to go to the United States to bring Joel's body back to Mexico to bury him.

"The only thing that we want is for them to give us permission to get him and bring him home," he said.

