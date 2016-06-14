Indonesia police detain 141 in gay club raid
JAKARTA Indonesian police have detained 141 men in a raid on what authorities described as a gay prostitution ring run from a club in the north of Jakarta, a police spokesman said on Monday.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande discussed on Tuesday a knife attack outside Paris and the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida - attacks for which Islamic State claimed responsibility, the White House said.
"Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to degrading and destroying ISIL and standing against the broader scourge of terrorism," the White House said in a statement, using an acronym for Islamic State.
CARACAS Venezuela possesses 5,000 Russian-made MANPADS surface-to-air weapons, according to a military document reviewed by Reuters, the largest known stockpile in Latin America and a source of concern for U.S. officials amid the country's mounting turmoil.