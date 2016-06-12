Police lock down Orange Avenue around Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman in a shooting rampage in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday ordered the federal government to provide any assistance necessary to local law enforcement officials investigating a shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Obama was briefed on the shooting by Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, the White House said in a statement.

"The President asked to receive regular updates as the FBI and other federal officials work with the Orlando Police to gather more information," the White House said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrew Heavens)