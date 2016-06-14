An attendee of the Capital Pride Festival hugs Nick Wilson of Washington, DC as Ciaran Lithgow, also of DC, looks on holding a sign of condolence for victims of the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early this morning in Washington June 12, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Chris Hemming (L) and Tristan Davison join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kelley Oklesson of Hyattsville, Maryland, L, and Sarah Middleton of Westminster, Maryand, R, ride a motorcycle in the DC Capital Pride parade as it runs through Dupont Circle in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Social media lit up Monday with statements of love and images of #TwoMenKissing in defiance of what the Orlando gunman's father described as his son's strong anti-gay feelings.

The Afghan-born father of Omar Mateen, the 29-year-old gunman who killed 49 people at the packed Pulse nightclub in Florida on Sunday, told NBC News that his son had become angry recently after seeing two men kissing in Miami.

The interview prompted Twitter user Shadi Petosky (@shadipetosky), who identifies herself as a showrunner for Amazon, to post a collage of male couples kissing. (here)

While Petosky claimed her post immediately lost her 200 followers on Twitter, it was liked more than a thousand times. The hashtag #TwoMenKissing began to trend on Twitter on Monday and also crossed over to Facebook, where more than 1000 people were discussing it.

"Seeing #TwoMenKissing should never be an excuse for violence or bigotry," tweeted Stephen Wood (@StephenWood_UK) on Monday, sharing an image of two men embracing on a subway car. "It should warm our romantic hearts." (here)

"#TwoMenKissing...Best way I know how to respond today. With love. #Orlando," tweeted Carl Sciortino (@CarlSciortino), the executive director of the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts, alongside a black and white intimate photograph. (here)

Daniel MacKinnon, creative director of Glow magazine, shared an up-close image of him kissing a man on his Instagram (@danielmackinnon) with the caption "#twomenkissing #loveislove #orlando."

According to Amobee Brand Intelligence, a marketing technology company, the #TwoMenKissing hashtag has been tweeted more than 3,500 times.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares)