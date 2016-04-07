TAMPA, Florida An anonymous person returned an anti-drug sign to authorities in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, after stealing it nearly 30 years ago and included a plea for forgiveness and money to reinstall the sign.

"It just goes to show you there is 'No Statute of Limitations on a Guilty Conscience,'" the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The blue sign, reading "New Smyrna Beach says no to drugs," arrived in the mail with a handwritten note explaining that it had been taken in the late 1980s, the police department said.

"I stole this sign in a fit of youthful exuberance. Forgive Me!" the culprit wrote.

A money order for $50 to pay to reinstall the sign was included.

