Berisi, a Malayan tiger cub, emerges from her den into the tiger habitat with her mother Bzui at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo in Tampa, Florida, U.S. December 7, 2016. Christina Lasso/Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

Berisi, a Malayan tiger cub who was born on September 11, sits in her enclosure at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 22, 2016. Donnie Gallagher/Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

An endangered Malayan tiger cub has made her first public appearance at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo, playfully wrestling with her mother and exploring her new surroundings.

Three-month old Berisi, who weighs about six pounds (2.7 kg) and is the first Malayan tiger cub to be born at the zoo, had spent her early weeks bonding with mother Bzui in their den, the Florida zoo said on Wednesday after releasing the footage.

There are about 250 Malayan tigers left in the wild with numbers hit by poaching and loss of habitat in Malaysia and southern Thailand, the World Wildlife Fund said.

