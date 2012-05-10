May 10 Florida Power & Light Co on Thursday sold $600 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $400 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi, RBC, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT CO AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.05 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.86 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 4.058 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS