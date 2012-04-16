April 16 Oilfield services company Flotek
Industries forecast first-quarter revenue above
analysts' expectations, helped by a better performance at its
chemicals and logistics segment.
The Houston-based company expects revenue to exceed $78
million. That is at least $6 million more than analysts'
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Last year, the
company's first-quarter revenue stood at $52.9 million.
"While a challenging natural gas market has had an impact on
certain products, Flotek's proprietary chemistries continue to
gain market share among liquids producers," Chief Executive John
Chisholm said in a statement.
The company's chemicals business provides oil and natural
gas field-specialty chemicals for use in drilling, cementing,
stimulation and production activities.
For the quarter, Flotek expects operating income to exceed
$16 million, up from $9.3 million last year.