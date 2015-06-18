BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 18 Flow Traders, a Dutch high-frequency trading firm, said on Thursday it would seek an initial public offering of shares and listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam.
Flow Traders has offices in New York, Amsterdam and Singapore and reported net profit of 67.9 million euros ($77.1 million) in 2004 on net trading income of 172.7 million euros.
It specialises in providing liquidity for exchange traded products such as ETFs.
($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.