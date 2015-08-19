AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Flow Traders, the
Amsterdam-based trading company, said on Wednesday its
second-quarter adjusted operating income fell 8 percent from the
first quarter due to lower levels of market volatility.
The company, which listed shares in an initial public
offering in July, uses its proprietary software and fast
physical connections to exchanges around the world to arbitrage
differences between prices of exchange traded funds (ETFs).
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization of goodwill (EBITDA) of
36.7 million euros ($40.6 million) for the second quarter, down
from 40.3 million euros in the first quarter.
The adjusted EBITDA figure strips out the impact of costs
related to the company's initial public offering (IPO).
.
Flow Traders' share price has risen by 6 percent since the
IPO, as the benchmark Dutch AEX index of shares remained about
flat, giving it a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion
euros at Monday's closing price of 38.50 euros per share.
The company's founders and private equity investors said in
June they wanted to sell a minority stake in the company to
raise its profile and gain greater access to capital
markets.
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)