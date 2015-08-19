AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Flow Traders, the Amsterdam-based trading company, said on Wednesday its second-quarter adjusted operating income fell 8 percent from the first quarter due to lower levels of market volatility.

The company, which listed shares in an initial public offering in July, uses its proprietary software and fast physical connections to exchanges around the world to arbitrage differences between prices of exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of goodwill (EBITDA) of 36.7 million euros ($40.6 million) for the second quarter, down from 40.3 million euros in the first quarter.

The adjusted EBITDA figure strips out the impact of costs related to the company's initial public offering (IPO). .

Flow Traders' share price has risen by 6 percent since the IPO, as the benchmark Dutch AEX index of shares remained about flat, giving it a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion euros at Monday's closing price of 38.50 euros per share.

The company's founders and private equity investors said in June they wanted to sell a minority stake in the company to raise its profile and gain greater access to capital markets. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)