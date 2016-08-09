NEW YORK Aug 9 J.C. Flowers Asset Management
has teamed with Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) to raise a
fund that will invest in the mezzanine and equity tranches of US
and European Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), according
to a letter sent to investors last month.
The price of an index that measures the total return of CLO
mezzanine debt rose to its highest level ever in August, a sign
of continuing interest in the funds, which are the largest buyer
of leveraged loans. Still, issuance is forecast to fall more
than 60% this year from $98.5 billion in 2015 as the market
prepares for risk-retention rules that take effect in December,
which will force managers to hold onto a portion of their fund's
risk.
The JCFAM Madison Park CLO Opportunity Fund is currently
fundraising and may invest in new-issue CLOs as well as existing
deals, according to sources. J.C. Flowers Asset Management will
serve as the fund's advisor and CSAM as the fund's sub-advisor,
according to the letter.
CSAM managed about $15.5 billion in CLOs as of June 30, the
biggest US CLO manager by assets, according to an August 3
report from Moody's Investors Service. It raised an $814.25
million CLO with Citigroup in July, the largest of the year,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive
their distributions.
Spokespeople for J.C. Flowers and CSAM both declined to
comment.
The JCFAM Madison Park CLO Opportunity Fund will be able to
invest 20% of the fund in CSAM CLOs, according to sources. It
will not be used for risk-retention compliance.
While US CLO issuance is down about 55% this year compared
to the same time period in 2015, according to LPC Collateral
data, the tranches are still attractive and may offer better
yields than similarly rated debt. There has been $31.2 billion
of CLOs arranged in 2016, according to the data.
Spreads on CLO Triple A tranches, the largest and most
senior portion of the fund, are currently about 153 basis points
compared to Triple A spreads of 70 basis points on five-year,
non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, according to
an August 1 Wells Fargo report.
The price of the Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (CLODI), which
measures the total return of CLO mezzanine debt, rose to its
highest level August 8, hitting 102.18. The price has increased
every day since a three-day drop in late June following the
United Kingdom referendum to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran; Editing By Jon
Methven)