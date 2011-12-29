COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Thursday it saw
potential to win more contracts in Brazil after it announced a
contract for two cement projects worth a combined $132 million
in the country.
Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters Latin
America was a growth area for the company and that growth was
long-term partly due to the region's vast natural resources and
large population.
"Latin America is one of the big growth areas that we see in
the coming years," Rasmussen told Reuters.
"We cannot give a figure but we see more projects being
prepared," Rasmussen said.
Earlier in the day, FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering
services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries,
said it had signed two contracts with Brazil's Cimpor Cimentos
do Brasil Ltda.