* CEO says signs Brazil contract worth $132 million
* CEO says sees more orders in Brazil
* Says football World Cup, Olympics boosting growth
* Says region untouched by financial crisis in Europe
COPENHAGEN, Dec 29 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth sees the potential to win more orders in
Brazil after signing a $132 million deal, as the country is
boosted by the upcoming football World Cup and Olympic Games and
spared much of the financial crisis hitting Europe.
Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said the two sports
events would boost Brazil's growth and thereby could offer more
contracts for FLSmidth & Co A/S which supplies engineering
services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries.
"It means a lot for Brazil and thereby for us. It will in
fact ... increase GDP by more than one percentage point per
year," Rasmussen told Reuters.
"The country will need a significant expansion of the
infrastructure ... generally due to the economic development,
but further strengthened by the two sports events. That will be
reflected in their need for cement," he said.
Brazil will host the football World Cup in 2014 and the
Olympic Games in 2016.
Rasmussen said Latin America was a growth area for the
company and growth was long term partly due to the region's vast
natural resources and large population.
"Latin America is one of the big growth areas that we see in
the coming years," Rasmussen told Reuters. "We cannot give a
figure but we see more projects being prepared."
Earlier on Thursday, FLSmidth said it had signed a contract
in Brazil for two cement plant projects worth a combined $132
million with Cimpor Cimentos do Brasil Ltda.
"We have for years seen positive development in Latin
America, led by Brazil," Rasmussen said.
"This is the proof that they are not at all affected by the
economic crisis like in Europe," he said.
He said also other Latin American countries saw high growth,
such as Peru and Chile.
Shares in FLSmidth rose 0.8 percent by 1030 GMT,
outperforming a 0.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's
bluechip index.