COPENHAGEN Jan 6 FLSmidth & Co said Ben Guren would take over as chief financial officer on July 1, succeeding Poul Erik Tofte who has decided leave the Danish engineer by the end of March.

Guren, a 51-year old Norwegian, has been vice president for finance, IT and legal affairs at Norwegian paint maker Jotun since 2007, FLSmidth said on Friday.

FLSmidth is a supplier of engineering services and machinery to the global cement and minerals industries with 2010 revenues of 20.2 billion Danish crowns ($3.5 billion). ($1 = 5.8124 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)