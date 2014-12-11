COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Danish engineering company
FLSmidth said on Thursday it had extended its core 5
billion Danish crown ($837 million) revolving credit facility
for five years.
"The credit facility covers the group's financing needs for
the coming years and will result in reduced financing costs," it
said in a release published just ahead of the start of it
capital markets day in Copenhagen.
The facility was provided by Danske Bank, Nordea, BNP
Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC and Svenska Handelsbanken.
FLSmidth said its long-term financial targets were
unchanged.
($1 = 5.9738 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)