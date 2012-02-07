COPENHAGEN Feb 7 Danish engineering group FLSmidth's chief executive said on Tuesday that gold mining companies have big plans for investment as production capacity has been low.

FLSmidth is a supplier of machinery and equipment to the global cement and mineral industries.

CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen also told Reuters that he expected good demand for gold for years to come partly as a consequence of the current low production capacity.

His remarks followed an announcement from FLSmidth that it had won a contract worth about $82 million to supply equipment and services to Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)