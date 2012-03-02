* Asks regulators to quash Weir appeal

* Says Takeovers Panel ruled it could raise bid

* Says panel told it to prepare to compensate

COPENHAGEN, March 2 FLSmidth joined the regulatory tussle over its bid for Australian equipment maker Ludowici by asking watchdogs to block an attempt by British rival Weir to overturn the Danish engineer's sweetened offer.

FLSmidth last week raised its bid for Ludowici for a second time, to A$11 a share from A$10, prompting Weir to ask the Australian Takeovers Panel to reconsider its earlier decision to let FLSmidth increase an initial A$7.20 offer.

The panel had rejected a request from Weir to prevent FLSmidth from raising its bid after FLSmidth had indicated it would not increase its offer.

Pump and valve maker Weir on Friday sought a review of that decision, drawing a counter-appeal from FLSmidth.

The Australian panel on March 1 ordered FLSmidth and Weir not to increase their offers or take any steps that would give them control of Ludowici, pending further review by the panel, FLSmidth said.

Both companies have been attracted to Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining equipment, by its exposure to Australia fast-growing coal and iron ore mining sectors.

FLSmidth's chief executive told Reuters in January that its first offer of A$7.20 would not be raised.

CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen changed his statement on Jan. 31, telling Reuters that FLSmidth had not announced that its bid was final.

The Australian panel has ruled that FLSmidth's correction should have been made earlier and told it to be ready to compensate Ludowici shareholders who lost money by selling shares because they relied on the company's statement that it would not raise its bid, FLSmidth said.

FLSmidth officials declined to comment further on what they had asked the Australian regulators to do next.

FLSmidth shares traded down 0.9 percent by 1344 GMT, underperforming a slightly positive Copenhagen bourse. Ludowici shares ended off 0.5 percent at A$11.09 on the Sydney exchange. Weir shares were up 0.6 percent in London.