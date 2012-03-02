* Asks regulators to quash Weir appeal
* Says Takeovers Panel ruled it could raise bid
* Says panel told it to prepare to compensate
COPENHAGEN, March 2 FLSmidth
joined the regulatory tussle over its bid for Australian
equipment maker Ludowici by asking watchdogs to block
an attempt by British rival Weir to overturn the Danish
engineer's sweetened offer.
FLSmidth last week raised its bid for Ludowici for a second
time, to A$11 a share from A$10, prompting Weir to ask the
Australian Takeovers Panel to reconsider its earlier decision to
let FLSmidth increase an initial A$7.20 offer.
The panel had rejected a request from Weir to prevent
FLSmidth from raising its bid after FLSmidth had indicated it
would not increase its offer.
Pump and valve maker Weir on Friday sought a review of that
decision, drawing a counter-appeal from FLSmidth.
The Australian panel on March 1 ordered FLSmidth and Weir
not to increase their offers or take any steps that would give
them control of Ludowici, pending further review by the panel,
FLSmidth said.
Both companies have been attracted to Ludowici, which makes
coal centrifuges and other mining equipment, by its exposure to
Australia fast-growing coal and iron ore mining sectors.
FLSmidth's chief executive told Reuters in January that its
first offer of A$7.20 would not be raised.
CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen changed his statement on Jan. 31,
telling Reuters that FLSmidth had not announced that its bid was
final.
The Australian panel has ruled that FLSmidth's correction
should have been made earlier and told it to be ready to
compensate Ludowici shareholders who lost money by selling
shares because they relied on the company's statement that it
would not raise its bid, FLSmidth said.
FLSmidth officials declined to comment further on what they
had asked the Australian regulators to do next.
FLSmidth shares traded down 0.9 percent by 1344 GMT,
underperforming a slightly positive Copenhagen bourse. Ludowici
shares ended off 0.5 percent at A$11.09 on the Sydney exchange.
Weir shares were up 0.6 percent in London.