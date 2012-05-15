* Q1 EBIT rises to 334 mln DKK vs avg forecast 463 mln
* Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged
* Cites execution problems in bulk materials division
* Shares drop 8 percent
(Adds details, quotes, share price)
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, May 15 Danish engineer FLSmidth's
first quarter profits failed to meet forecasts after
slow progress at its division supplying bulk transport equipment
for miners and its shares fell as much as 8 percent.
Although it kept its guidance for 2012 unchanged on Tuesday
and said its global mining customers had put the financial
crisis behind them, analysts were unconvinced the bulk division
would turn around quickly and improve its margins.
"What makes it worse is that it is partly the same problems
that the group encountered last year," Alm. Brand analyst Stig
Nymann said. "The company is not good enough at executing
projects."
Shares slid 8 percent by 1124 GMT against a 0.6 percent fall
in Copenhagen's bluechip index. Its shares are down
over 30 percent since a near one-year peak in February for the
supplier of services and equipment to cement firms and miners.
Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said there had not
been a quick enough improvement in results and margins at the
division which sells equipment to help mining companies
transport large quantities of materials.
"We are realising this improvement takes longer than
expected," he told a webcast. "We may have been a bit too slow
in realising this."
The EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation)
margin in the bulk division was 1.5 percent in the first quarter
compared to 10.8 percent for the cement division.
FLSmidth said it expected the margin for the bulk division
to remain steady in 2012, cutting its outlook from "strongly
increasing."
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 334 million
Danish crowns ($58 million) in January-March from 305 million a
year earlier, missing an average 463 million crowns forecast in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
But orders rose about 30 percent to 6.42 billion crowns,
matching the poll estimate.
"We have had a larger order intake during the quarter than
we expected, which we see as a sign that our markets are fully
intact in spite of uncertainty in Europe and a United States
which is not fully up in gear," Rasmussen told Reuters.
The group said it still expected full-year 2012 consolidated
revenues of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up
from 22 billion in 2011, and an overall EBIT margin of 9-10
percent, against a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent.
($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting Teis Jensen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)