COPENHAGEN, June 5 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S said it had signed a deal worth over
200 million Danish crowns ($35.11 million) to supply the main
equipment for a greenfield cement plant in India.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said the order was placed
by Indian cement manufacturer Orient Cement Limited.
The plant would be located in the state of Karnataka in the
Southern part of the country and would have a capacity of 6,000
tonnes per day, FLSmidth said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the order would contribute beneficially to
FLSmidth's earnings until the end of 2014.
($1 = 5.6967 Danish crowns)
