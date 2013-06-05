COPENHAGEN, June 5 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said it had signed a deal worth over 200 million Danish crowns ($35.11 million) to supply the main equipment for a greenfield cement plant in India.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the order was placed by Indian cement manufacturer Orient Cement Limited.

The plant would be located in the state of Karnataka in the Southern part of the country and would have a capacity of 6,000 tonnes per day, FLSmidth said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the order would contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's earnings until the end of 2014.

($1 = 5.6967 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)