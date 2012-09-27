UPDATE 2-China says 31 nationals detained in Zambia for illegal mining
* Beijing hopes situation can be resolved as soon as possible (Adds quote from Zambia immigration chief)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S on Thursday said it had won a contract in Venezuela worth $48 million for engineering, supply and installation of a feeding system for an aluminium smelter.
The order had been placed by Venezuelan state-owned aluminium company CVG ALCASA, FLSmidth said in a statement.
The project is part of a $400 million refurbishment plan of CVG ALCASA's technologies, it said.
The order would contribute to FLSmidth's earnings until mid 2015, it added. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Beijing hopes situation can be resolved as soon as possible (Adds quote from Zambia immigration chief)
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)