COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S on Thursday said it had won a contract in Venezuela worth $48 million for engineering, supply and installation of a feeding system for an aluminium smelter.

The order had been placed by Venezuelan state-owned aluminium company CVG ALCASA, FLSmidth said in a statement.

The project is part of a $400 million refurbishment plan of CVG ALCASA's technologies, it said.

The order would contribute to FLSmidth's earnings until mid 2015, it added. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)