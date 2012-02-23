COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish engineering group FLSmidth on Thursday said it had raised its bid for Australia's Ludowici to A$11 per share, after British pump and valve maker Weir Group raised its offer to A$10 per share earlier in the day.

Weir said on Thursday it made a A$10 per share binding offer for Ludowici, valuing the company at around 243 million pounds ($380.7 million) on a cash and debt free basis.

The British company said its latest offer, on a par with a bid made by FLSmidth earlier, was conditional upon the Australian takeover regulator preventing the Danish firm from making its A$10 per share offer as it had made a "no increase statement" upon making its A$7.20 offer on Jan. 23.