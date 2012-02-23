COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth on Thursday said it had raised its bid
for Australia's Ludowici to A$11 per share, after
British pump and valve maker Weir Group raised its
offer to A$10 per share earlier in the day.
Weir said on Thursday it made a A$10 per share binding offer
for Ludowici, valuing the company at around 243 million pounds
($380.7 million) on a cash and debt free basis.
The British company said its latest offer, on a par with a
bid made by FLSmidth earlier, was conditional upon the
Australian takeover regulator preventing the Danish firm from
making its A$10 per share offer as it had made a "no increase
statement" upon making its A$7.20 offer on Jan. 23.