COPENHAGEN, March 2 Danish engineer
FLSmidth stepped up its efforts to acquire Ludowici
, launching a counter-appeal in response to an earlier
appeal by Britain's Weir Group, which also wants to buy
the Australian machinery maker.
The two companies have been battling aggressively to take
over Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining
equipment, with FLSmidth having increased its offer more than 50
percent from its initial bid to A$11 a share last week.
Weir Group asked the Australian Takeovers Panel to block
FLSmidth's bid because the Danish company's chief executive had
said in an interview with Reuters in January that its offer of
A$7.20 per share would not be raised.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said the Takeovers Panel
had found in its decision that FLSmidth was not prevented from
increasing its bid for Ludowici.