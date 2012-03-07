COPENHAGEN, March 7 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth said on Wednesday it had received an
order worth $38 million for the supply of equipment to a copper
mine in the Commonwealth of Independent States region.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said the group would
supply a number of mills for the mine and that the order would
contribute beneficially to its earnings until 2014.
The company did not specify the mine's location or owner.
"This order strengthens our position on the growing copper
market further," Chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a
statement.
