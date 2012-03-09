COPENHAGEN, March 9 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth & Co on Friday said regulators had
cleared its raised A$11 per share bid for Australian machinery
maker Ludowici, which trumped an offer from Britain's
Weir Group.
"Today, the Australian Takeovers Panel declined to conduct
further proceedings with regard to FLSmidth's offer for
Ludowici," FLSmidth said in a statement.
The back-and-forth with the Takeovers Panel stems from
comments made by FLSmidth Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen,
who told Reuters in January the company's first offer of A$7.20
a share for Ludowici would not be raised and then changed his
statement on Jan. 31.
Weir Group has offered A$10 per share in Ludowici. The
British group had complained to the Takeovers Panel that
FLSmidth should not be allowed to up its bid after it said it
had no plans to raise it.