COPENHAGEN, March 9 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co on Friday said regulators had cleared its raised A$11 per share bid for Australian machinery maker Ludowici, which trumped an offer from Britain's Weir Group.

"Today, the Australian Takeovers Panel declined to conduct further proceedings with regard to FLSmidth's offer for Ludowici," FLSmidth said in a statement.

The back-and-forth with the Takeovers Panel stems from comments made by FLSmidth Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, who told Reuters in January the company's first offer of A$7.20 a share for Ludowici would not be raised and then changed his statement on Jan. 31.

Weir Group has offered A$10 per share in Ludowici. The British group had complained to the Takeovers Panel that FLSmidth should not be allowed to up its bid after it said it had no plans to raise it.